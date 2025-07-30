Sign up
Photo 1522
The bus shelter
Local art students have decorated our old bus shelter, it depicts the local market that we still have every Wednesday although is very much smaller these days.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
30th July 2025 11:09am
Tags
art
,
history
,
fairford
