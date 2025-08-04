Previous
Hoover on steroids by nigelrogers
Photo 1525

Hoover on steroids

Now that's what I call a vacuum cleaner. A machine that sucks up the dust after the quarrying and then re-uses it later in the building process....
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Nigel Rogers

Susan Wakely ace
That would suck up my entire house.
August 7th, 2025  
Brian ace
Oh my! Well spotted and captured. Love the scale comparison with the other equiplment. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 7th, 2025  
