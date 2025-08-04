Sign up
Photo 1525
Hoover on steroids
Now that's what I call a vacuum cleaner. A machine that sucks up the dust after the quarrying and then re-uses it later in the building process....
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th August 2025 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
machines
Susan Wakely
ace
That would suck up my entire house.
August 7th, 2025
Brian
ace
Oh my! Well spotted and captured. Love the scale comparison with the other equiplment. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 7th, 2025
