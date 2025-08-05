The wildlife bridge

Today we visited a local site where they are diverting the A417 to avoid a bottle neck that has caused local traffic chaos for the past 30 years. The area is covered with Roman remains and wildlife/ecological challenges and has been a controversial decision for ages. The bridge in the picture is just for wildlife and cattle to cross and ensures continuity of farmland and natural wild spaces, it is 39M wide and will have trees planted on it to encourage its use by animals. There is a second bridge going in later for walkers/ramblers to ensure the continuity of the famous Cotswold Way Walk. Search Google for 4217 Missing Link if you are interested to read more!!