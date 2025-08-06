Previous
Laycock Abbey Mirror Box by nigelrogers
Laycock Abbey Mirror Box

Inspired by others who have posted similar mirror box pictures. This is a small room off the main abbey which had a single pillar in the centre.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Nigel Rogers

Zilli~ ace
Nice
August 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect and architecture.
August 6th, 2025  
