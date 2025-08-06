Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1526
Laycock Abbey Mirror Box
Inspired by others who have posted similar mirror box pictures. This is a small room off the main abbey which had a single pillar in the centre.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1638
photos
88
followers
49
following
418% complete
View this month »
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th April 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
lacock
,
mirror-box
Zilli~
ace
Nice
August 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect and architecture.
August 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close