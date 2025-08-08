Sign up
Previous
Photo 1529
Close Encounters 2
The aliens have finally arrived, they landed in a field only a few miles from our house.....
Actually it is a circular shelter for cows!
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
7
1
365
NIKON Z 6
8th August 2025 11:15am
Tags
field
,
aliens
,
humour
Shirley
ace
Love it also the clouds
August 8th, 2025
