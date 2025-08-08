Previous
Close Encounters 2 by nigelrogers
Close Encounters 2

The aliens have finally arrived, they landed in a field only a few miles from our house.....
Actually it is a circular shelter for cows!
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
Shirley ace
Love it also the clouds
August 8th, 2025  
