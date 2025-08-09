Sign up
Photo 1533
Bee at work
Very windy today so flower heads were moving around too much, probably needed a faster shutter speed!
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1645
photos
88
followers
49
following
420% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th August 2025 11:33am
Tags
bee
,
thistle
,
fairford
Babs
ace
Excellent close up.
August 9th, 2025
