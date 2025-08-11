Previous
The Point of Architecture is? by nigelrogers
Photo 1535

The Point of Architecture is?

Answers on a postcard!!
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
August 11th, 2025  
Mallory ace
Incredible pov
August 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shape and pov.
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact