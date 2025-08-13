Previous
Look no Perseids by nigelrogers
Photo 1537

Look no Perseids

So much for last nights adventure - the moon was so bright in the north east where I was trying to look that I gave up.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact