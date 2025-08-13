Sign up
Previous
Photo 1537
Look no Perseids
So much for last nights adventure - the moon was so bright in the north east where I was trying to look that I gave up.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
stars
,
meteors
