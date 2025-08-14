Sign up
Photo 1538
Lean to glass house
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1655
photos
87
followers
48
following
421% complete
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
114
115
1540
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
16th August 2025 3:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
glass
,
bricks
,
architecture
Lesley
ace
Ooh I'd love the space for one of these. Neat capture
August 18th, 2025
