Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1538
Yorkshire Sculpture Park 2
The Virgin Mother by Damien Hirst at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Love him or hate him it was hard to miss at 10M tall. (don't think you will post this one Neil!)
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1653
photos
87
followers
48
following
421% complete
View this month »
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Latest from all albums
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
114
1539
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th August 2025 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
Vesna
This is a sculpture for medicine students!
August 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
As you say live it or hate it is very eye catching.
August 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close