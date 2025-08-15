Previous
Yorkshire Sculpture Park 2 by nigelrogers
Photo 1538

Yorkshire Sculpture Park 2

The Virgin Mother by Damien Hirst at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Love him or hate him it was hard to miss at 10M tall. (don't think you will post this one Neil!)
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Vesna
This is a sculpture for medicine students!
August 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
As you say live it or hate it is very eye catching.
August 18th, 2025  
