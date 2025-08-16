Previous
Chicken Wire Rhino by nigelrogers
Chicken Wire Rhino

Spotted in the wilds of Barnsley when we went to visit some amazing gardens/grounds.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
Corinne C ace
Wow so well done!
August 18th, 2025  
Karen ace
That's quite something - what an incredible sculpture! Very realistically designed and constructed.
August 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
