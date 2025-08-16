Sign up
Previous
Photo 1538
Chicken Wire Rhino
Spotted in the wilds of Barnsley when we went to visit some amazing gardens/grounds.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
3
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1651
photos
87
followers
48
following
421% complete
View this month »
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
16th August 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
rhino
Corinne C
ace
Wow so well done!
August 18th, 2025
Karen
ace
That's quite something - what an incredible sculpture! Very realistically designed and constructed.
August 18th, 2025
