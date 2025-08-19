Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1543
Orchid sculpture
Close up of a very large sculpture at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1661
photos
88
followers
49
following
423% complete
View this month »
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
Latest from all albums
115
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th August 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
mono
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
August 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close