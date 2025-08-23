Previous
Algae on the lake by nigelrogers
Algae on the lake

Apparently there are 800 Carp in this lake, hard to imagine when you see the level of algae on it, but that's what one of our local fisherman told us just now!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Nigel Rogers

judith deacon
Beautiful reflections - that's a lot of fish!!
August 23rd, 2025  
