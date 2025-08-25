Sign up
Previous
Photo 1547
A Night in the Park
Recent trip to St Michaels Park in Cirencester for a Korean meal experience with friends from our pétanque club. An excellent mean of five courses and it didn’t rain!
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd August 2025 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meal
,
park
,
cirencester
william wooderson
ace
I've only heard terrible stories about Korean food so I'm intrigued by this meal you had!
August 29th, 2025
