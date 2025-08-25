Previous
A Night in the Park by nigelrogers
A Night in the Park

Recent trip to St Michaels Park in Cirencester for a Korean meal experience with friends from our pétanque club. An excellent mean of five courses and it didn’t rain!
Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
william wooderson ace
I've only heard terrible stories about Korean food so I'm intrigued by this meal you had!
August 29th, 2025  
