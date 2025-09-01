Previous
A Splendid Beast by nigelrogers
A Splendid Beast

My wife pointed out this rather fancy old Mercedes parked outside our local pub/hotel this morning.
Nigel Rogers

Babs
What a classy car. Definitely someone's pride and joy
September 1st, 2025  
Zilli~
Wow
September 1st, 2025  
John Falconer
Mercedes-Benz 300 "Adenauer" Cabriolet. Produced between 1951 and 1957. I was impressed so much I just had to google it.
September 1st, 2025  
william wooderson
Were you tempted to go into the pub and buy the car off its owner? :-)
September 1st, 2025  
