Cacades Fairford by nigelrogers
Photo 1552

Cacades Fairford

Although there is water flowing over these rocks the height of the River Coln is well down compared to a usual summer, but at last we seem to be getting some rain.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
September 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
September 3rd, 2025  
