Previous
Home for the next four weeks! by nigelrogers
Photo 1554

Home for the next four weeks!

We have taken a villa on Ithaca for our long summer holiday. Travelled through the night with no sleep, but a small sacrifice for such a great location and it’s our wedding anniversary!!!
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh looks idyllic.
September 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, what a perfect looking place to stay
September 6th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
looks very relaxing
September 6th, 2025  
Louise & Ken
What a spectacular setting! A month?! Gorgeous! Happy Anniversary!
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact