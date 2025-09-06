Sign up
Photo 1554
Home for the next four weeks!
We have taken a villa on Ithaca for our long summer holiday. Travelled through the night with no sleep, but a small sacrifice for such a great location and it’s our wedding anniversary!!!
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
4
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1669
photos
88
followers
49
following
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
6th September 2025 5:29pm
Tags
villa
,
ithaca
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh looks idyllic.
September 6th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, what a perfect looking place to stay
September 6th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
looks very relaxing
September 6th, 2025
Louise & Ken
What a spectacular setting! A month?! Gorgeous! Happy Anniversary!
September 6th, 2025
