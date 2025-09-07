Previous
Vathy Harbour by nigelrogers
Vathy Harbour

Vathy is the capital of Ithaca and is our closest town. The harbour is has a narrow and natural entrance between two sets of rolling hills with another peak in the background which is the highest on the island.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
