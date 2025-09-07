Sign up
Vathy Harbour
Vathy is the capital of Ithaca and is our closest town. The harbour is has a narrow and natural entrance between two sets of rolling hills with another peak in the background which is the highest on the island.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
Tags
water
,
boats
,
clouds
,
harbour
,
ithaca
