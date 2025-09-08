Previous
Rizes Cave
Rizes Cave

Legend has it that this cave could be related to the Homeric Cave of Eumaeus, Odysseus' swineherd, in which he kept cattle.
The tree is a rather splendid Fig which has some impressive old roots.
Susan Wakely ace
What a great looking cave.
September 8th, 2025  
