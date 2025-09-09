Sign up
Previous
Photo 1557
View to Vathy harbour
There was a lot of heat haze when we got to the high point (592m) of Katharine Monastery which overlooks the entrance to Vathy Harbour.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th September 2025 10:40am
Tags
harbour
,
ithaca
Karen
ace
Magical view - what a charming bay. Love that little islet.
September 9th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Such a lovely Bay and image
September 9th, 2025
