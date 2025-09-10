Sign up
Previous
Photo 1558
Tables and Chairs
We spotted these coloured tables this morning as we were walking around the harbour.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
0
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1675
photos
88
followers
49
following
426% complete
View this month »
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
Latest from all albums
1553
1554
1555
1556
116
1557
1558
117
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th September 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chairs
,
tables
,
harbour
,
ithaca
,
vathy
