Previous
Kioni harbour by nigelrogers
Photo 1560

Kioni harbour

Half an hour of driving on steep roads with hair pin bends and sheer drops led us to the village of Kioni on the northern part of Ithaca. A great little place that I am sure we will return to before the end of the holiday.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful scenery
September 12th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely coastal scene!

Ian
September 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a great place to visit.
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact