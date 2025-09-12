Sign up
Previous
Photo 1560
Kioni harbour
Half an hour of driving on steep roads with hair pin bends and sheer drops led us to the village of Kioni on the northern part of Ithaca. A great little place that I am sure we will return to before the end of the holiday.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
3
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
365
NIKON Z 6
12th September 2025 1:39pm
reflections
boats
harbour
ithaca
kioni
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful scenery
September 12th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely coastal scene!
Ian
September 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great place to visit.
September 12th, 2025
