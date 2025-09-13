Sign up
Photo 1561
Cannons over the harbour
These cannons were used to protect the entrance to Vathy harbour many many years ago, probably against invading Turks? Not sure they were mounted on stones and breeze blocks at the time though!
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
3
365
DSC-RX10M4
10th September 2025 10:19am
cannons
,
history
,
ithaca
