Cannons over the harbour by nigelrogers
Photo 1561

Cannons over the harbour

These cannons were used to protect the entrance to Vathy harbour many many years ago, probably against invading Turks? Not sure they were mounted on stones and breeze blocks at the time though!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

Photo Details

