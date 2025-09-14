Sign up
Previous
Photo 1562
Local beach
This is our local beach, quite small and large pebbles, but it is a beautiful setting down a long twisty road close to where we are staying.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
1
2
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1681
photos
88
followers
49
following
427% complete
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1558
117
118
1559
1560
119
1561
1562
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th September 2025 8:57am
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ithaca
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Looks like paradise
September 14th, 2025
