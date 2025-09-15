Sign up
Previous
Photo 1563
Hairpin Bends
One of dozens of bends on our trip out today, lots of sheer drops down to the sea too (most had some form of barrier - but not all)
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Tags
sea
,
hills
,
ithaca
,
hairpins
