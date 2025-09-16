Sign up
Photo 1564
Garden Flowers
These are growing in a pot on our balcony but I have no idea what they are called!
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th September 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
ithaca
gloria jones
ace
Such a lovely shot with great focus, light, dof
September 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light on these flowers
September 16th, 2025
