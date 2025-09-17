Previous
Agia Marina by nigelrogers
Photo 1565

Agia Marina

This abandoned church (it is unsafe to enter) is in the village of Exogi, in the northern most part of Ithaca. More twisty roads again this morning!
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact