Previous
Photo 1565
Agia Marina
This abandoned church (it is unsafe to enter) is in the village of Exogi, in the northern most part of Ithaca. More twisty roads again this morning!
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
17th September 2025 10:05am
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
ithaca
