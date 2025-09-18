Previous
Praying Mantis by nigelrogers
Photo 1566

Praying Mantis

This chap was sitting on top of our patio umbrella for a couple of hours this morning.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
September 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is so sweet, he is smiling at you too. They are such inquisitive creatures aren't they. fav.
September 18th, 2025  
