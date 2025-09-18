Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1566
Praying Mantis
This chap was sitting on top of our patio umbrella for a couple of hours this morning.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1687
photos
88
followers
49
following
429% complete
View this month »
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
Latest from all albums
120
1561
1562
1563
1564
121
1565
1566
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th September 2025 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
ithaca
,
praying-mantis
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
September 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is so sweet, he is smiling at you too. They are such inquisitive creatures aren't they. fav.
September 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close