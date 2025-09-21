Panagia Church

Eventually found this church we were looking for as it has some very old frescoes which I will post a separately. This shot taken from an attic space I had to climb up too!



The Church of Panagia in Anogi, built at an altitude of 500m, is one of the largest and most important and oldest churches on the island. It was built gradually 700 years ago. The interior of the church is of great interest as it covered with Byzantine style frescoes and has been declared by the Ministry of Education a protected historical monument (1959). Painter Anthony of Agrafa (middle of the 17th century) has painted marvelous images of Saints and Angel. He finished his work in 1680.