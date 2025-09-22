Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1570
Pool Shadow
Steps into the swimming pool, but leaves camera behind.....
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1693
photos
88
followers
49
following
430% complete
View this month »
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
Latest from all albums
1565
1566
1567
122
123
1568
1569
1570
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st September 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ithaca
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close