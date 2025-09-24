Previous
Crossing the line at sunrise by nigelrogers
Photo 1572

Crossing the line at sunrise

Interesting day, set out while the stars were still out for a long walk down to a local bay to capture the sunrise. Back to a local taverna for breakfast then back to the villa for lunch. However, on purpose return we had no electricity or running water, seemed our nearest neighbours were in the same position.Finally found out the power was out for the whole island due to a power station fire on neighbouring Kefalonia which is where we get our electricity from. Luckily it was only 4/5 hours before we got it back!
24th September 2025

Nigel Rogers

Casablanca 🇬🇧
Stunning! I have a friend who lives on Kefalonia......
September 24th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful sunrise, and a great start to the day!

Ian
September 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful golden glow.
September 24th, 2025  
gloria jones
Superb...Those golden tones are lovely.
September 24th, 2025  
