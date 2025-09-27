Sign up
Previous
Photo 1575
Gidaki Beach
Overcast today with two days of rain and storms forecast. 4k walk to this beach which is supposed to be the best on the island. I will post a picture of the bay separately, but it is still all pebbles!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
beach
ithaca
