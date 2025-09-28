Sign up
Photo 1576
Rain and more forecast
Well this is now likely to be the scene for the next six days. Just as well we remembered our waterproofs when we left home, unfortunately we left them in the car at the airport.......
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
Tags
rain
,
dull
,
ithaca
Joan Robillard
ace
Everyone's nightmare.
September 28th, 2025
JackieR
ace
They have shops, go buy more! Nothing quite like Mediterranean rain is there?
September 28th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thought of that, but the population of this island is less than the small town where we live!! All the "clothes shops" sell are ladies summer clothes and the odd one or two mens shirts, having said that there is probably something somewhere, we shall have to see.... Plenty of tavernas though!
September 28th, 2025
