Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1577
Old Windmill
So much for weather forecasts. Went to be when it was still raining with four days of rain forecast, woke up to a dry day and another one forecast tomorrow - then rain (perhaps).....
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1703
photos
89
followers
49
following
432% complete
View this month »
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Latest from all albums
124
1573
1574
125
126
1575
1576
1577
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th September 2025 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
,
ithaca
Dave
ace
Wonderfully composed.
September 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close