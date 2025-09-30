Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1578
No rain this morning
Rain stopped in the night, so just cooler and cloudy. Set off for a walk to find a cave but the incline down was just too steep so we had to give up. This is the view from the top.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1704
photos
90
followers
49
following
432% complete
View this month »
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
Latest from all albums
1573
1574
125
126
1575
1576
1577
1578
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th September 2025 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ithaca
william wooderson
ace
I love that sky and how the clouds cast their shadows on the rolling coastline, fav! Enjoy the cooler weather and future hikes ;-)
September 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close