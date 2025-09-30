Previous
No rain this morning by nigelrogers
Photo 1578

No rain this morning

Rain stopped in the night, so just cooler and cloudy. Set off for a walk to find a cave but the incline down was just too steep so we had to give up. This is the view from the top.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
I love that sky and how the clouds cast their shadows on the rolling coastline, fav! Enjoy the cooler weather and future hikes ;-)
September 30th, 2025  
