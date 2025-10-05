Previous
In the garden room by nigelrogers
Photo 1582

In the garden room

Bit more colour has appeared on our Bougainvillea will we have been away.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely shot, nice colour!

Ian
October 6th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
How lovely to have your own bit of Greece at home.
October 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely to come home to
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact