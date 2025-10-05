Sign up
Previous
Photo 1582
In the garden room
Bit more colour has appeared on our Bougainvillea will we have been away.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
3
0
Tags
pink
,
bougainvillea
,
fairford
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, nice colour!
Ian
October 6th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
How lovely to have your own bit of Greece at home.
October 6th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
How lovely to come home to
October 6th, 2025
