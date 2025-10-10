Sign up
Photo 1585
The local railway station
Down in Cornwall visiting our daughter and family, this is their local station.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Nigel Rogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
cornwall
,
falmouth
