Heron Rivalry by nigelrogers
Photo 1587

Heron Rivalry

Watched these two fighting for a few minutes, not sure what the issue was?
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Nigel Rogers

Zilli~
Ho, ho, nice one
October 14th, 2025  
Andy Oz
Nice timing, to see both their beaks open, squawking at each other.

Arguing over buoys?
October 14th, 2025  
