Oyster Festival Singer by nigelrogers
Photo 1591

Oyster Festival Singer

Although we do not like oysters, we did go to the Falmouth oyster festival! There was live music and kids entertainment and it didn't rain..
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
