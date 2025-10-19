Sign up
Previous
Photo 1592
Autumn in the garden
Although there is no sun, the rain seems to have brought out the colours in the corner of our back garden.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1719
photos
90
followers
49
following
436% complete
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
127
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
Views
7
Comments
2
365
iPhone 12 mini
19th October 2025 10:22am
leaves
,
autumn
,
fairford
Wylie
ace
fabulous colours and a nice place to sit!
October 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks very inviting.
October 19th, 2025
