Previous
Next
Mclaren in Lego bricks by nigelrogers
Photo 1598

Mclaren in Lego bricks

This is a full size Mclaren car made from 280,000 lego bricks. Guess there is now a world shortage of orange bricks..
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Cool! Right colour for this month too
November 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact