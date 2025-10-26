Sign up
Photo 1598
Mclaren in Lego bricks
This is a full size Mclaren car made from 280,000 lego bricks. Guess there is now a world shortage of orange bricks..
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
25th October 2025 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
brooklands
Zilli~
ace
Cool! Right colour for this month too
November 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
November 1st, 2025
