Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1601
Concorde Plaque
Having been to Brooklands museum and learnt all about the Concorde contribution we saw a photograph of three Concordes on the runway at Fairford, I then recalled this plaque which is on the wall outside our post office.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1751
photos
91
followers
49
following
444% complete
View this month »
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
28th November 2025 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
concorde
,
raf
,
fairford
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close