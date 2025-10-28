Previous
Concorde Plaque by nigelrogers
Photo 1601

Concorde Plaque

Having been to Brooklands museum and learnt all about the Concorde contribution we saw a photograph of three Concordes on the runway at Fairford, I then recalled this plaque which is on the wall outside our post office.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Nigel Rogers

