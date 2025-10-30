Previous
Trying a home grown lime by nigelrogers
Photo 1600

Trying a home grown lime

Well it weighs a ton, so it’s probably going to be rock hard, we shall see.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Nigel Rogers

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oooh! Adore lime. Let me know if it was edible.
November 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to know how it was.
November 1st, 2025  
