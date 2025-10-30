Sign up
Photo 1600
Trying a home grown lime
Well it weighs a ton, so it’s probably going to be rock hard, we shall see.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1730
photos
90
followers
49
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
1st November 2025 1:49pm
Tags
fairford
,
lime-tree
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oooh! Adore lime. Let me know if it was edible.
November 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to know how it was.
November 1st, 2025
