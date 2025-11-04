Previous
My boule is closest by nigelrogers
Photo 1606

My boule is closest

My wife and I play pétanque twice a week, today the ground was covered in a lot of leaves, autumn has arrived,
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Annie D ace
Fun image :)
November 5th, 2025  
