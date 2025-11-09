Previous
Early for Christmas by nigelrogers
Photo 1609

Early for Christmas

Our Christmas cactus seems a little premature this year.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Susan Wakely ace
That looks very healthy.
November 9th, 2025  
