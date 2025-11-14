Sign up
Gloucester vs Bath
Cold and wet at the Kingsholm stadium where we are watching what turned out to be a rare win for Gloucester!!
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1744
photos
91
followers
49
following
1615
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
14th November 2025 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kingsholm
Phil Sandford
Good result for Glos. Weather looks foul. What kind of side did you and Bath put out, strong or in keeping with Prem Cup ideals? We’ve got Saints on Friday night at Welford Rd, just can’t get excited about this tournament.
November 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Good shot
November 17th, 2025
