Gloucester vs Bath by nigelrogers
Cold and wet at the Kingsholm stadium where we are watching what turned out to be a rare win for Gloucester!!
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Phil Sandford ace
Good result for Glos. Weather looks foul. What kind of side did you and Bath put out, strong or in keeping with Prem Cup ideals? We’ve got Saints on Friday night at Welford Rd, just can’t get excited about this tournament.
November 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
November 17th, 2025  
