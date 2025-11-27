Previous
Next
Into the sun by nigelrogers
Photo 1621

Into the sun

Looking straight into the morning sun shining on the river Coln in our local town.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

william wooderson ace
Bravely taken and wonderfully atmospheric! Fav
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact