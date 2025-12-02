Previous
Cotswolds property by nigelrogers
Photo 1624

Cotswolds property

This is an old peoples care home in the park where we play pétanque. It looked rather good in the sunshine as we walked past this morning.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Nigel Rogers

Babs ace
What an impressive care home.
December 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2025  
