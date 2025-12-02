Sign up
Previous
Photo 1624
Cotswolds property
This is an old peoples care home in the park where we play pétanque. It looked rather good in the sunshine as we walked past this morning.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
architecture
,
cirencester
Babs
ace
What an impressive care home.
December 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2025
