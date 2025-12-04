Previous
Frosty webs by nigelrogers
Photo 1627

Frosty webs

Spiders webs over our monkey puzzle tree.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Nigel Rogers

Peter Dulis ace
nice
December 4th, 2025  
