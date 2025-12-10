Sign up
Photo 1633
Fame at last!
Jules Verne (a travel company) has chosen one of my pictures for their calendar for 2026!!!!
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
3
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1766
photos
91
followers
49
following
448% complete
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th December 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
fame
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. Just imagine how many household will be looking at this.
December 18th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Congrats! It's a wonderful shot. I would love to see giraffes in their natural habitat.
December 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Congratulations 👏🏻🎉
December 18th, 2025
