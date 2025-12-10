Previous
Fame at last! by nigelrogers
Fame at last!

Jules Verne (a travel company) has chosen one of my pictures for their calendar for 2026!!!!
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Nigel Rogers

Susan Wakely ace
Wow. Just imagine how many household will be looking at this.
December 18th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Congrats! It's a wonderful shot. I would love to see giraffes in their natural habitat.
December 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Congratulations 👏🏻🎉
December 18th, 2025  
